2 dogs in emergency care after Joliet fire

Firefighters respond to a fire on Wednesday, May 22 in the 300 block of Hyde Park Avenue in Jolie on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Joliet Fire Department)

Two dogs were taken to an emergency veterinary clinic following a fire at a Hyde Park Avenue residence in Joliet.

All residents had left the two-story residence in the 300 block of Hyde Park Avenue following firefighters’ response to the incident at 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the front of the residence.

After providing a “quick defense fire attack,” firefighters found two dogs who suffered from smoke inhalation as well as burns, fire officials said. The dogs were taken to an emergency veterinary clinic.

American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance to the residence of the home, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.