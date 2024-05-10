Lockport Township man now charged with hate crime in connection with shooting his neighbor

Lockport — Lockport Township resident John “Pete” Shadbar was arraigned in a Will County courtroom on Thursday, following his arrest for his alleged shooting of his next-door neighbor Melissa Robertson on Tuesday.

Shadbar was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without requisite FOID card, three charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal damage to property, and a hate crime, according to court records.

According to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office in its motion to deny pretrial release, multiple witnesses state they saw Shadbar, 70, shoot Robertson on her property on West 144 Place in the Lockport Heights neighborhood in Lockport Township and shout racial slurs at her.

Robertson, 45, is white but lives with her adult stepson, who is Black.

Robertson was shot in the hand and the abdomen with the bullet exiting through her back, according to the state’s attorney’s office. She was taken to Silver Cross Hospital by Lockport Township Fire Protection District personnel in critical condition. She has reportedly undergone surgery and is expected to survive, however, she sustained serious injuries and may face permanent disability from those injuries, according to documents filed by the state’s attorney’s office.

According to court documents, Robertson and a friend were in Robertson’s backyard with family members when the friend reported hearing Shadbar rev his motorcycle in the driveway, something which had happened in the past.

A witness said in a report to police that Robertson blew an air horn in Shadbar’s direction in response. Robertson had purchased the air horn following previous incidents, including one in which Shadbar had shouted racist and sexist slurs at her and tossed fireworks onto her property, according to court documents.

The state’s attorney’s office noted that the Will County Sheriff’s Office has a record of the prior incident being reported.

According to court documents Robertson had also reported Shadbar in the past for pointing a rifle at her while calling her racist slurs and firing blanks down his driveway, which he claimed he was doing to chase off coyotes.

A Will County sheriff's deputy guards the intersection of 145th Place and S. 136th Avenue in the Lockport Heights neighborhood the evening of Tuesday. May 7, 2024. Both Will County and Lockport police were at the scene. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The witness reported the children went inside when Shadbar allegedly shouted threats and slurs over the fence. The witness was walking back outside to talk to Robertson when the witness heard gunshots. According to the witness’s statements in the State’s Attorney’s Office filing, Robertson walked towards Shadbar with her cell phone recording, thinking he was shooting blanks from a rifle, when she fell to the ground bleeding.

The witness opened the door and helped Robertson crawl inside the house before calling 911. This account was verified to police by another witness who was present at the time of the shooting, and by Robertson herself before she went into surgery, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Johnson was not home at the time his stepmother was shot.

According to the State’s Attorney’s Office neighbors also verified the account of hearing the gunshots and told police at the scene on Tuesday, May 7 that Shadbar was a vocal racist and had harassed Robertson on prior occasions. Several neighbors also provided video of the incident captured on their cellphones after the disturbance began, which helped lead to the charges against Shadbar, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office .

After the shooting, Shadbar reportedly returned in his own home. His wife, who works for the Illinois Department of Corrections, told police that she had heard the shots and her husband swearing when he came in and distanced herself from him, according to the state’s attorney’s office. She reportedly left the house when police arrived while Shadbar reportedly barricaded himself in the bedroom, according to court records.

Eventually, a Will County Sheriff’s Office negotiator was able to convince Shadbar to surrender to police.

After obtaining a search warrant, the State’s Attorney’s Office reports that police entered the Shadbars’ home and discovered multiple firearms, which his wife said she was not aware her husband owned. Those firearms include an AK-47 style rifle police believe was used in the shooting, as well as a shotgun, two rifles, and two handguns, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition. None of the guns recovered fit the wife’s description of her service weapon.

Several of the guns were discovered behind hidden, removable panels inside the garage along with boxes of ammunition, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

The spent rounds recovered from Robertson’s and Shadbar’s property match the caliber of the AK-47 style rifle that was discovered in Shadbar’s bedroom, according to the court documents.

Further charges may be filed, pending confirmation of Shadbar’s previous criminal record, which may have prohibited him from owning a gun.

Following the Thursday hearing, the court found cause for Shadbar to be detained and denied a motion for pretrial release. Shadbar was remanded into the custody of the Will County Sheriff’s Office and a preliminary court hearing is scheduled for May 23.