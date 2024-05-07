Go ‘out to the ball game’ in Lockport and support cancer research

Connor Christian’s family and friends are now raising funds for scholarships and for brain cancer awareness and research through a foundation in his memory, the CC2 Forever Foundation. Connor Christian was just 18 when he died of a glioblastoma on July 30, 2021. Proceeds from Saturday's Strike Out Cancer on Saturday in Lockport will be donated to the CC2 Forever Foundation. (Provided by Ginger Christian)

On Saturday, enjoy a full day of baseball and softball games while also helping brain cancer research.

The CC2 Forever Foundation will host its annual Strike Out Cancer event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flink Field in Lockport. The cost is just $5 for a full day of games or $20 for games as well as food and beverages.

The fundraiser will also feature approximately 40 raffle baskets, 50/50s. CC2 Forever Foundation merchandise for sale and an online auction, according Ginger Christian, Connor Christian’s mother.

The CC2 Forever Foundation was founded shortly after Connor Christian, 18, a Lockport resident and athlete, died 18 days after being after being diagnosed with a stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. Glioblastomas are incurable, according to the MD Cancer Center website.

“He [Connor] was just a young man that gave of his time and of himself to other people.” — Scott Moerman, CC2 Forever Foundation board member

“To be able to do turning such a devastating horrible situation into something positive for others is gives us so much comfort in honor of Connor,” Ginger Christian said.

Last year, the Strike Out Cancer Event attracted 2,000 attendees and the foundation donated $50,000 to the Northwestern Cancer Research Center, according to Scott Moerman, CC2 Forever Foundation board member.

The CC2 Forever Foundation is planning to donate another $50,000 to Northwestern Cancer Research Center at the 2024 Strike Out Cancer Event and another $50,000 at the CC2 Forever Golf Outing on Aug. 5 at Mistwood Golf Course in Romeoville, Moerman said.

Representatives from the Northwestern Cancer Research Center will be at both events to accept the donations, Moerman said.

Karen Kliebhan, director of Philanthropy at Northwestern Memorial Foundation, said the donations will support the efforts of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

In a prepared statement, Dr. Leonidas C. Platanias, director of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, expressed gratitude for the donations.

“We thank the CC2 Forever Foundation for their support to accelerate research efforts, and thoughtfully expand our treatment options for patients with glioblastoma,” Platanias said in the statement. “At the Lurie Cancer Center, we unite some of the brightest minds in cancer research and treatment, and philanthropy allows us to take care of patients today, tomorrow and into the future.”

Moerman said the Strike Out Cancer event is fun way for families and friends to spend time together while raising money for cancer research. Nearly everyone knows someone who’s battled cancer, he added.

“Connor was such a tremendous young man that was planning on being in the Air Force after he graduated from college – just a wonderful young man in our community,” Moerman said. “He was just a young man that gave of his time and of himself to other people.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Strike Out Cancer Event

WHEN: Games run between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Lockport Township High School varsity baseball and softball fields, 1200 Garfield St., Lockport

COST: $5 donation at gate for all the games or $20 donation for games, food and beverages baseball and softball games all day long.

ETC: Approximately 40 raffle baskets, 50/50s. CC2 Forever Foundation merchandise for sale.

INFORMATION: For information about the CC2 Forever Foundation and to register for the golf outing on Aug. 5, visit cc2forever.org. To view online auction items, visitone.bidpal.net/strikeoutcancer2024/welcome.