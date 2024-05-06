Pets of the Week: May 6, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available. (Photos provided)

Lila is a 5-year-old yellow lab that was rescued from a high-kill shelter. She is very gentle, calm and loves children. She does well with other dogs and cats as long as they respect her space. To meet Lila, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Squirt is a sweet 3-year-old medium-hair that can be shy initially, but she’s very loving once she feels comfortable. Squirt will give affectionate head rubs, seek out attention and purr. She loves to sit near people and meow for pets. She will be a wonderful companion to the person who shows her patience and love. To meet Squirt, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Arlo is a 4-year-old cattle dog mix who was returned to the shelter due to unforeseen circumstances in his home. He is super sweet and enjoys spending time with people and playing with toys. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Violet is a goofy and sweet domestic shorthair. She enjoys pets and is quite vocal when she wants attention. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Pax is an 11-year-old border collie available for adoption. He loves toys, tennis balls, playing fetch and treats. He knows the commands "sit," "lie down" and "give paw," and he will occasionally bark on command for his treats. He should be the only pet in the home. To meet Pax, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Boris is an affectionate 5-year-old tabby. He loves to give head butts, snuggled on people’s chests and sit on laps while people type. Boris loves his kitty kasa and will venture out to greet people when they approach his cage. To meet Boris, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Four-year-old Fawn is beautiful, gentle and turned from a street cat into a loving house kitty. Fawn is curious and loves to play with toys or kicking around little balls. She is eager to learn new games. When she’s not playing, she loves to eat or cuddle with her fur-siblings. Fawn needs a little patience to get comfortable but then shows her true loving nature. To meet Fawn, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Sam is curious, loving and energetic. He loves to run and play with his two brothers in their foster home. His favorite toy is a little hedgehog. He follows people, loves attention and will sit beside people when they are watching television. He would do well in a home with another cat or his two brothers. To meet Sam, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.