Baftiri, Bounds lead Morris baseball past Sycamore: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

BASEBALL
Morris 4, Sycamore 2: Nazim Baftiri hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and finished with three RBIs Friday as Morris topped Sycamore in a key Interstate Eight Conference game.
Morris (20-3, 10-1) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Merek Klicker drew a bases-loaded walk, and Baftriri followed with an RBI single. Baftiri’s homer in the fourth, driving in Klicker, who had walked, provided winning pitcher Brett Bounds with all the support he needed.
Bounds threw a complete game, scattering seven hits and walking no one while striking out 10.
Joliet Catholic 10, Coal City 0: Keegan Farnaus went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Hilltoppers (22-2) to the nonconference win, while Zach Beitler, Lucas Simulik and Jose Granados all had an RBI, and Zach Pomatto doubled. Aidan Hayse allowed one hit and struck out six in three innings to notch the win, getting relief help from John Baltz, who fanned seven in four innings.
Lance Cuddy and Wyatt Wickiser each had a hit for Coal City (15-8).
Lockport 12, Glenbrook South 6: Colton Benaitis had three hits, including a double, and five RBIs to lead the Porters (14-10-1) to the nonconference win. Nate Byrdak threw five innings, striking out three and allowing three runs (one earned).
Wilmington 13, Dwight 3: Zach Ohlund hit three home runs and had six RBIs to lead the Wildcats (18-1) to the nonconference win. Ryan Kettman added three hits, while Kyle Farrell, Lucas RInk and Dierks Geiss all had two hits. Winning pitcher Jake Castle threw five innings for the win, striking out five.
SOFTBALL
Lockport 5, Wheaton North 3: Mikayla Cvitanovich slugged a three-run homer to help lead the Porters (18-7) to the nonconference win, while Giuliana Giordano had two of Lockport’s four hits. Winning pitcher Kelcie McGraw allowed five hits and struck out six in the complete game.
Providence Catholic 10, Montini 0 (5 innings): Angelina Cole went 3 for 4 to help the Celtics (16-5, 9-3) clinch the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Red title, while Reagan Sincak and Sophia Thormeyer (double) each had three RBIs. Mia Sanfratello added two hits to help back winning pitcher Kailee O’Sullivan, who threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Morris 8, Wilmington 3: Alyssa Jepson went 4 for 4 with two doubles to lead Morris (13-8) to the nonconference win. Macie Ferguson (RBI), Navaeh Terry (two RBIs) and winning pitcher Elaina Vidales each had two hits.
For Wilmington, Taylor Stefancic (double), Gianna Stahulak (double) and Samantha Liaromatis (double) all had two hits.
Peotone 9, Kankakee 0: Sophie Klawitter threw a three-hitter with 17 strikeouts to lead the Blue Devils (7-13) to the nonconference win. Klawitter also went 3 for 4, while teammate Ashley Veltman homered and had three RBIs.
Gardner-South Wilmington 17, Grace Christian 0 (4 innings): Maddie Simms was 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the Panthers (10-11) to the win. Freshman Jo Male threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts, while Liv Siano (3 RBIs) and Kayla Scheuber each tripled.