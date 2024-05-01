Special prosecutor drops DUI charge against Lockport city attorney

A special prosecutor dropped a driving under the influence charge filed against Lockport’s city attorney, who agreed to plead guilty to a minor traffic offense.

A trial was expected for the DUI case against Sonni Choi Williams, 55, of Lockport. However, the case suddenly concluded Monday with her plea of guilty to improper lane usage on Interstate 55 near Weber Road.

Special prosecutor William Elward filed an amended traffic citation that crossed out the DUI offense and replaced it with improper lane usage, court records show. Williams initially faced a charge of DUI at a parking lot in Romeoville, and she had pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Will County Judge Marzell Richardson made a finding of a factual basis to support Williams’ plea to improper lane usage, court records show. He sentenced Williams to serve six months of court supervision, pay $285 in fines and obtain a drug and alcohol evaluation.

If Williams successfully completes her sentence, the improper lane usage charge will be dismissed, and it will not result in a conviction on her record.

The events that led to Williams’ arrest Feb. 16 began when a witness saw her driving erratically on I-55 and flagged down an officer to report his concerns at the parking lot of a Romeoville health club, according to the testimony of a Romeoville police officer.

The first officer at the scene testified that when he approached Williams’ vehicle, it began moving, and he had to turn on his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. The officer said that when he approached her vehicle, she rolled down her window, and he smelled what he believed was the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

The officer also reported that Williams had bloodshot and glassy eyes, as well as slurred speech.

A second officer called to the scene testified that Williams told him she was traveling from a work-related event in Chicago to her Lockport residence. The first officer said Williams was in Romeoville because she “took a detour to get some rest.”

The officer said Williams was able to provide him her driver’s license and insurance information, as well as respond to his questions appropriately.