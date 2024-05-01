President of University of St. Francis in Joliet announces retirement

Arvid C. Johnson is the ninth president of the University of St. Francis in Joliet. (Provided by the University of St. Francis)

The ninth president of the University of St. Francis in Joliet will retire May 31, 2025.

The University of St. Francis Board of Trustees recently announced the retirement of university President Arvid C. Johnson, according to a news release from USF.

Joe Mallof, chair of the university’s board, praised Johnson’s service in the release.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Dr. Johnson,” Mallof said. “His passionate commitment to students and love of USF, coupled with fiscal responsibility and many accomplishments, makes Dr. Johnson an active and innovative leader.”

The University of St. Francis was ranked among the top institutions of higher education in Illinois by WalletHub in its 2023 Best Colleges and Universities Rankings. (Photo provided by the University of St. Francis)

The board soon will begin a national search for the next president. Mallof said in the release that the plan is to find a president “who shares Dr. Johnson’s commitment to USF’s high standards and embodies our values.”

During his tenure, Johnson advanced USF “locally, nationally and globally,” according to the release.

“The university now operates three dynamic Joliet campuses and will soon break ground on a student success center, which will collocate the registrar, advising, tutoring and accessibility offices at the main campus,” according to the release.

Campus improvements during Johnson’s tenure included renovations to the Plaster Center (the former Mode Theater in downtown Joliet) and Guardian Angel Hall with “significantly upgraded learning spaces for many academic programs like USF’s business incubator and the Leach College of Nursing,” according to the release.

The University of St. Francis also constructed a science building where students and faculty could collaborate on research.

University of St. Francis President Arvid C. Johnson and his wife Anne cheer on the Fighting Saints at USF’s 2023 homecoming celebration. The University of St. Francis Board of Trustees announced that Johnson will retire May 31, 2025. (Photo provided by the University of St. Francis)

In 2017, Johnson said USF will remain committed to Dreamers and other first-generation college students during an Ambassador Day speech.

Sister Jeanne Bessette, president of USF’s founding/sponsoring congregation, the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate in Joliet, said USF also achieved Hispanic-Serving Institution status and launched many new undergraduate and graduate academic programs “as well as dozens of certificate and certification programs.”

Earlier this month, the Spanish Community Center in Joliet presented the University of St. Francis with its Friendship Award.

“As a leader in our Franciscan tradition, Dr. Johnson increased our student diversity and worked hard to structure USF as a learning community of welcome,” Bessette said in the release, later adding, “Arvid’s dedication to our values of community and service are very apparent, and we wish him well.”

With his team, Johnson built cash reserves; increased net assets to “an all-time high, more than doubling the university’s endowment;” and raised more than $50 million, including state and federal grants.

Johnson also served on the Council of Independent Colleges, the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

He also established international partnerships with universities in the Czech Republic, China and Vietnam.

This allowed “hundreds of additional students to pursue USF undergraduate and graduate degree programs,” according to the release.

Johnson previously was a member of the Lincoln-Way School District 210 Board. He first was appointed in 2008 and then ran in and won elections for a seat on the board in 2009 and 2013. Johnson led the board from 2011 to 2015 and resigned in 2016.

Johnson said that although he plans to remain involved with USF, he and his wife Anne also are ready for their next stage in life.

“This decade-plus of service to USF has been one of the highlights of my professional life,” Johnson said in the release. “But the time is right for me to move on to my next chapter. Anne and I look forward to that.”