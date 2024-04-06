Spanish Community Center in Joliet honors University of St. Francis

Sebastian Mireles, University of St. Francis Donor Engagement and Giving manager, accepted the Spanish Community Center's 2024 Friendship Award on Thursday, March 7, at the SCC's annual fundraising dinner. (Provided by the University of St. Francis)

The Spanish Community Center in Joliet presented the University of St. Francis with the 2024 Friendship Award in recognition of the University’s ongoing partnership and support during its annual fundraising dinner on Thursday, March 7.

The event was held at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center located at 411 S. Larkin Ave., Building A, in Joliet.

“The University of St. Francis is a proud, long-time partner of the Spanish Community Center,” USF President Arvid C. Johnson said in a press release. “As Will County’s only federally-designated Hispanic-Serving Institution, USF is grateful for and encouraging of the SCC’s mission in support of the communities we serve. We thank the SCC for recognizing this through its Friendship Award.”

Sebastian Mireles, USF Donor Engagement and Giving manager, attended the event and accepted the award on USF’s behalf.

“It is a great honor for the students, faculty and staff of USF to receive the Friendship Award,” Mireles said in the release. “We thank the Spanish Community Center for valuing our friendship and partnership to a degree of such great recognition. Thanks to each and every person from USF that volunteered or participated in any way with or in support of the Spanish Community Center, as this award would not have been possible without you.”