Plainfield teacher surprised as Golden Apple winner

Central Elementary School teacher Alyssa Milano is surprised by the staff and students along with family members as she is awarded the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching on Monday, April 29, 2024 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

It was an emotional Monday morning at Plainfield School District 202′s, Central Elementary School where kindergarten teacher Alyssa Milano was honored with the prestigious Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching during a surprise all-school assembly.

Alyssa, who has been teaching at Central School for more than 10 years, is the first of 10 teachers who will be awarded this year in Illinois with the Golden Apple Award. Alan Mather, president of the Illinois-based Golden Apple Foundation, said in that addition to helping kindergarteners learn, “Alyssa focuses on what each student’s interests and passions are and tailors her instruction to their needs.”

Mather said she also does an incredible job of having students think about their role in society and what it means to be a good citizen.

Alyssa hugged Mather before she was told about the award, then ran to her parents, Bea and Mike Milano. About 25 of her family members joined her parents in traveling across the country to support Alyssa that day.

Alyssa’s mom, Bea Milano, is a fellow District 202 teacher. Bea has been a teacher for 22 years and is a fourth-grade teacher at Creekside Elementary School.

Central Elementary School teacher Alyssa Milano poses with the students after she was awarded the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching on Monday, April 29, 2024 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

Mike Milano said school has been a frequent topic in their home over the years and “it is amazing to see how dedicated” both his daughter and wife are to education.

“This is one of the most prestigious awards a teacher can receive. It is a rigorous process,” District 202 Superintendent Dr. Glenn Wood said.

He joked that in the case of the Milano family, “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

As part of the award, Alyssa receives a $5,000 cash award and a spring sabbatical provided by Northwestern University at no cost.

Award recipients also become fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, a community of teachers who play an role in preparing the next generation of teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs.

Mather said Alyssa gets to help prepare the next generation of teachers now that Illinois is among the many states in the country facing a shortage of teachers.

Recipients of the award are asked to participate in a summer scholar institute, where they help teach future teachers about what it means to be an educator.

Central Elementary School teacher Alyssa Milano, left, is congratulated by Alan Mather, President of the Golden Apple Foundation, on winning the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching on Monday, April 29, 2024 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

Mather said former recipients of the award help evaluate the current year’s nominees through a rigorous process starting with 600 nominees in kindergarten through third grade levels.

Woodland Elementary School teacher Chelsea Young also came to Central Elementary to evaluate Alyssa in-person during her classes. Young was one of 2023′s Golden Apple Award winners.

Young returned Monday to Central to take part in Alyssa’s celebration.

“Alyssa is so special and impactful,” Young said.

Central Elementary School Principal Dr. Jennifer Hennegan said Alyssa is aware of each of her students and their specific needs.

“She is well-equipped to meet their goals and milestones,” she said. “Alyssa is very intentional with what she does. She is extremely well-structured and well-planned.

“In addition to being incredible with her students, Alyssa does so much for the entire school community – she is at all of our events. If you ask Alyssa to do anything for the school, she goes above and beyond and is ready to do it in a heartbeat.”

However, this was Central Elementary School’s first Golden Apple award recipient.

Hennegan said District 202 was very fortunate to have two teachers in the final 30 nominees this year. Central Elementary special education teacher Alicia Hays was another finalist.