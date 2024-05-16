NHRA races at Route 66 Raceway bring thrills and more traffic to Joliet this weekend

Team Blue DEF pushes Brittney Force’s car out on the track for a photo shoot in preparations for the NHRA Route 66 Nationals this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

It’s a race weekend in Joliet, and motorists should be aware traffic will be heavy at times around the Route 66 Raceway.

The NHRA Nationals are Friday through Sunday.

The event brings the top drag racing competitors in the nation to the Route 66 Raceway, located along Route 53 south of Laraway Road.

The raceway will be the scene of race-related activities and races throughout each day. A schedule of events and ticket information is available on the Route 66 Raceway website, route66raceway.com.

The midway at Route 66 Raceway opens at noon Friday.

Merchandise is set up for this weekend’s NHRA Route 66 Nationals at Chicagoland Speedway on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

There will be autograph sessions and a question-and-answer session with Funny Car driver Christ King, who also is a Chicago firefighter. Qualifying sessions for the races start at 1:30 p.m. and continue to the last session of the day at 8 p.m.

The midway reopens at 9:30 a.m. Saturday when fans again will have opportunities to meet drivers and get autographs.

A Top Fuel Motorcycle School with world renowned motorcyclist Larry McBride will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Nitro Alley Stage. It will be followed at 10 a.m. by a Nitro School presented by Total Seal with TJ Zizzo.

Racing starts up again at 10:45 a.m. and runs until 5:45 p.m.

The midway opens at 8:45 a.m. Sunday for the final day of racing, which runs until 4:15 p.m.

A crew member walks the race track for the NHRA Route 66 Nationals this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Route 66 Raceway on its website cautions fans coming to the races that traffic will get congested on Interstate 80 at the Route 53 interchange.

The Joliet Police Department also has issued a traffic alert.

Police warn that roadways that will be affected by raceway traffic are Route 53, Laraway Road, Schweitzer Road, Mills Road, Patterson Road and West Road.

“If you’re traveling in the area please plan for traffic delays & alternative routes,” Joliet police advise.

Joliet police will be directing traffic. Signs, cones and barriers will be placed in the area around the Route 66 Raceway to control traffic.

Police advised people coming to the track to visit the Route 66 Raceway website at route66raceway.com/maps-seating-charts/ for direction to the raceway and its parking lot.