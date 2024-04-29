Pets of the Week: April 29, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com.

Penguin is an 11-month-old affectionate and loving terrier that came to NAWS emaciated and in need of care. He has gained weight, feels much better and is ready for a forever home. He needs an adult-only home, as he is young and still learning his strength and size. He walks well on a leash. To meet Penguin, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Two-year-old Edgar was found as a stray. He is affectionate and sweet and loves to eat and play. He likes pets and scratches, giving kisses and hanging out with his fosters. He does well with other cats and prefers ones that are chill and friendly. To meet Edgar, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Arlo is a 4-year-old cattle dog mix that was returned to to the shelter because of unforeseen circumstances in his home. He is a super sweet dog who enjoys spending time with people and playing with toys. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Violet is a domestic shorthair that is goofy, sweet and friendly. She enjoys pets and is quite vocal when she wants attention. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Eighteen-month-old Cosmo loves to play with other dogs and will happily entice them in a game of play bow and zooms. He does well with cats with a slow introduction. He has a comical personality and loves to snuggle. To meet Cosmo, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Appalachia is a docile, 3-year-old pittie that doesn’t seem to mind cats. She’s very outgoing and loves people and dogs. To meet Appalachia, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Stripes and Junior are a pair of bonded tabbies that are learning to trust and enjoy the comforts of a real home. Stripes and Junior are timid but are becoming bolder in foster care. They get along well with other friendly cats and need a patient adopter. To meet Stripes and Junior, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Sweet Padme loves pets, hanging out with people, cat trees, watching birds and squirrels out the window, and playing with toys – especially boxes and her kitty hamster wheel and tunnel. Padme knows her name, comes when called and greets people at the door. She does well with other cats but prefers humans. She’d make a great solo kitty and needs a home where children are 10 or older. To meet Padme, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.