Make plans to celebrate mom at a Will County forest preserve

Celebrate migratory birds and World Migratory Bird Day with programs offered in May by the Forest Preserve District of Will County. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of May 6. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

• Nature Play Day After Hours – Birds - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Plum Creek Nature Center: This month’s program is all about birds. Be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities including a hike, a story, games, music, art and more. Free, ages 3-5. Register by May 5.

• World Migratory Bird Day - morning and evening hikes on Saturday, May 11 from 7 to 9 a.m. at Plum Creek Nature Center and 6 to 8 p.m. at Monee Reservoir: Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with a guided hike through Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve or Monee Reservoir. All skill levels are welcome. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by May 10.

• Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing - 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield: The only way to view the nesting herons, egrets and cormorants at this time of year at the rookery is to attend a Saturday morning viewing program. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Free, all ages.

• Beginning Birding Hike - 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen: Get up early and join a naturalist to learn birding basics. Learn how to identify birds, focus binoculars and compare field guides. Prior to the program, you may wish to download the free Merlin Bird ID app to your phone. Free, ages 8 or older. Register by May 10.

• Where the Wildflowers Are - Saturday, May 11, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access and Sunday, May 12, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve: Journey to a top spot to seek wildflowers and hear a naturalist describe how these beauties got their names, their uses through time and other lore and legends. Free, ages 10 or older. Registration is required.

• Mother’s Day Celebration at Monee Reservoir - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12, Monee Reservoir: This day is for mom. She can enjoy fishing, pedalboat rides, kayaking or hiking on her special day. Moms who check in at the concession building will be treated to a small gift. Free, all ages.

• Feathers at Four Rivers - 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 12, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: Join a naturalist on a morning walk in the woods to search for feathers. Expect to see migratory birds and summer residents returning home. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by May 11.

• Forest Therapy at O’Hara Woods - 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 12, O’Hara Woods Preserve: Join an interpretive naturalist for this simple Japanese method of being calm and quiet among the trees. Free, ages 18 or older. Register by May 10.