Softball: Liliana Janeczko comes up big with runners on in Lockport’s win over Marengo

LOCKPORT — On two different occasions Saturday, Lockport’s Liliana Janeczko came to the plate with the bases loaded.

Although she did not record a hit in either at-bat, each time she produced a run to help lead the Porters to a 5-1 win over Marengo in a matchup between two top programs in their respective classes. Marengo entered the game ranked No. 5 in the Illinois Coaches’ Association Class 2A poll, while Lockport was ranked No. 6 in Class 4A.

The Porters (14-7) loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the second after Morgan Spodarek walked, Brooke Keltner singled and winning pitcher Kelcie McGraw walked. Janeczko then delivered a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Spodarek with the game’s first run. An out later, No. 9 hitter Giuliana Giordano (2 for 3, RBI) singled to left to score courtesy runner Marcy Curry for a 2-0 Lockport lead.

Lockport added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out, two-run triple by RJ Slavicek. Janeczko added the final RBI of the game for the Porters when she drew a bases-loaded walk inn the bottom of the fifth.

“It was nice to come up a couple of times with the bases loaded,” Janeczko said. “Softball is a game of failure, and I didn’t fail. I was able to get a run home each time.

“It feels great when we can get Kelcie the lead. I play travel ball with her, and I know how great she is and how tough she is to score against. Our team doesn’t just wait around for one or two girls to do big things on offense. We are all great hitters. Sometimes a pitcher might relax after getting through the heart of our order, but the 7, 8 and 9 hitters can do a lot of damage, too.”

Staked to an early lead, McGraw was dominant in the circle. She allowed just three hits, two walks and hit a batter while striking out 11.

“Kelcie was dominant and she had great command of her pitches all day,” Lockport coach Marissa Chovanec said. “It was good for us to get on the board first. We came out ready to play today.

“Liliana had a couple of good at-bats with the bases loaded to help the team and bring home a run each time. RJ has really slid into the leadoff spot after we lost Addie Foster from last year to graduation. She was the No. 9 hitter last year, and we look at that spot as a second leadoff. RJ has just taken it from there.”

Softball: Lockport vs Marengo APR 27 Lockport's Rheanna Slavicek watches a pitch during a nonconference game against Marengo on Saturday. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Marengo (17-4) got its lone run in the top of the sixth. With one out, Kylee Jensen tripled to right. After Gabby Christopher was hit by a pitch, AJ Pollnow laid down a bunt that scored Jensen and moved pinch-runner Macy Noe to second. A wild pitch put Noe on third, but McGraw got the final out on a grounder to short.

The Indians threatened early as well, as Gabriella Gieseke walked with one out in the first and Jensen followed with a single. McGraw, though, struck out the next two hitters to squelch the threat.

Softball: Lockport vs Marengo APR 27 Marengo's Kylee Jensen takes her turn at bat during a nonconference game against Lockport on Saturday. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

“I am proud of the way our girls played,” Marengo coach Dwain Nance said. “Both of our pitchers [Lilly Kunzer and Jozsa Christiansen] threw well and our defense was error-free. Give credit to Lockport’s pitcher. We had a couple of opportunities, but she pitched her way out of it.

“Lockport is a very good big school team. A small school like us, we have about five or six pieces. Lockport has nine, and the girls they brought off the bench looked pretty good, too. They don’t make mistakes to beat themselves. We just have to learn from this game and keep moving forward.”