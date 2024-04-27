Plainfield District 202 parent group holds annual awards night

Pictured are Plainfield School District 202 CAPE board members (from left) Joanne Baker, Veronica Fisher, Liv DeLeon, Melissa Pennuto, Blair Kramer and Erinn Henes stand with Leroy, Plainfield Academy’s therapy dog at the 48th Annual CAPE Awards held at Plainfield Central High School on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Photo provided by Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202)

A veteran teacher at Plainfield School District 202 received the 2024 CAPE Community Award on April 16.

CAPE is the acronym for District 202′s Coordination of Administration and Parent groups for Educational efficiency.

Denise Zettek, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School since it opened in 2007, recognized Zettek’s “extraordinary multifaceted work at the school and her community volunteerism with numerous organizations,” according to a news release from District 202.

Dawn Bullock, president of the Association of Plainfield Teachers, received the 2024 CAPE Lifetime Contributor award, according to the release.

In all, District 202 CAPE parent organization recognized 95 “outstanding parents, community members, teachers and staff members for their dedication to students, their schools and community” at the awards night held at Plainfield High School-Central Campus, according to the release.

Leroy, Plainfield Academy’s therapy dog, also was recognized at the awards ceremony. Leroy will retire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year after serving Plainfield Academy for many years, according to the release.

During her time at Thomas Jefferson, Zettek started many traditions. These include Family Fitness Night, intramural basketball and yoga and field days, according to the release. Zettak is also active with Paws Up 4 Rescue, Joliet Elks and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, according to the release.

Bullock, who will retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year, began her career at District 202 in 2002 as a teacher at Walker’s Grove Elementary School, according to the release. She joined the CAPE organization in 2012 and became president of the Association of Plainfield Teachers, according to the release.

As the chief negotiator of the Association of Plainfield Teachers, Bullock “championed topics such as student growth, teacher evaluations and working conditions,” according to the release.

District 202′s CAPE committee serves as a “bridge” between district leadership and the parent groups for all 31 District 202 schools, according to the release.

The following individuals also received CAPE awards at the school level:

Blue House

Charles Reed Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Aleece Pollard

• Support Staff of the Year: Stephanie Jerabek

• Volunteer of the Year: Lindsey Hallbauer

Meadow View Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Jackie Raley

• Support Staff of the Year: Nora Arias

• Volunteer of the Year: Jodi Manetti

Ridge Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Kim Gerdich

• Support Staff of the Year: Katie Kelly

•. Volunteer of the Year: Wendy Sugg

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Justin Zak

• Support Staff of the Year: Grace McAllister

• Volunteer of the Year: Vinny Perez

Wesmere Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Mia Rey

• Support Staff of the Year: Sue Dohone

• Volunteer of the Year: Stephanie Ramirez

Aux Sable Middle School

• Teacher of the Year: Lauren Hubrich

• Support Staff of the Year: Vicki Perez

• Volunteer of the Year: Karen Nissen

Drauden Point Middle School

• Teacher of the Year: Hailey Koziol

• Support Staff of the Year: Josephine Sherman

• Volunteer of the Year: Tiffany Ulaszek

Plainfield South High School

• Teacher of the Year: Benjamin DeLange

• Support Staff of the Year: Barbara Kowalski

• Volunteer of the Year: Sharon Korpalski-Sands

Green House

Central Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Alyssa Milano

• Support Staff of the Year: Araceli Lopez

• Volunteer of the Year: Amy Kukuc

Crystal Lawns Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Dawn Dannenberg

• Support Staff of the Year: Beth Gurney

• Volunteer of the Year: Connie Coberley

Grand Prairie Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Candace Savage

• Support Staff of the Year: Brooke Bieger

• Volunteer of the Year: Annie Colon

River View Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Madison Tobias

• Support Staff of the Year: Samantha DeGraff

• Volunteer of the Year: Lacey Anderson

Indian Trail Middle School

• Teacher of the Year: Lisa Boe

• Support Staff of the Year: Shawn Goebel

• Volunteer of the Year: Stacy Adelmann

Timber Ridge Middle School

• Teacher of the Year: Denise Bauer

• Support Staff of the Year: Roger Thigpen

• Volunteer of the Year: Ann Schuler

Plainfield High School-Central Campus

• Teacher of the Year: Heather Loperena

• Support Staff of the Year: Chad Bailey

• Volunteer of the Year: Kimberly Radaker

Red House

Bonnie McBeth Learning Center

• Teacher of the Year: Bernie Blaser

• Support Staff of the Year: Tracy Portell

• Volunteer of the Year: Samantha Lorenzo

Eagle Pointe Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Beth Messina

• Support Staff of the Year: Katie Jensen

• Volunteer of the Year: Mary Ann Reider

Freedom Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Christine Wolinski

• Support Staff of the Year: Margaret Rodriguez

• Volunteer of the Year: Brad Hannam

Lincoln Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Dr. Karyn Fuller

• Support Staff of the Year: Amy Willoughby

• Volunteer of the Year: Alison Schwabedissen

Walker’s Grove Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Kayla Kobal

• Support Staff of the Year: Nancy Gambuzza

• Volunteer of the Year: Tiffany King

Wallin Oaks Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Hayley Hughes

• Support Staff of the Year: Tina Simmons

• Volunteer of the Year: Jessica Speck

Heritage Grove Middle School

• Teacher of the Year: Sabrina Colsant

• Support Staff of the Year: Sharon Lord

• Volunteer of the Year: Elisa Mattio

Ira Jones Middle School

• Teacher of the Year: Dr. Mary Kukla

• Support Staff of the Year: Kimberly Kries

• Volunteer of the Year: Michelle Greenfield-Sliwa

Plainfield Academy

• Teacher of the Year: Michele Rickerson

• Support Staff of the Year: Kathryn Cole

• Community Contributor of the Year: Kathy Thomason of JJC P-STEP

Plainfield North High School

• Teacher of the Year: Cristian Larios

• Support Staff of the Year: James Kosic

• Volunteer of the Year: Melissa Leprich

Orange House

Creekside Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Kimmy Schuelke

• Support Staff of the Year: Bill Raynor

• Volunteer of the Year: Kamaria Woods

Elizabeth Eichelberger Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Nicole Kurtovich

• Support Staff of the Year: Maria Fox

• Volunteer of the Year: Jennifer Book

Lakewood Falls Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Denise Shakir

• Support Staff of the Year: Taylor Doyle

• Volunteer of the Year: Sarah Wells

Liberty Elementary School

• Teacher of the Year: Bonnie Legvold

• Support Staff of the Year: Brien Poutry

• Volunteer of the Year: Michelle Turner

John F. Kennedy Middle School

• Teacher of the Year: Dan Schmitt

• Support Staff of the Year: Dolmaris Estevez

• Volunteer of the Year: Christine Parton

Plainfield East High School

• Teacher of the Year: Emily Petrus

• Support Staff of the Year: Detective Rich Meszaros

• Volunteer of the Year: Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta