Goodwill, Advocate Health Care partner on donation drive in Romeoville

The donation event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at 1343 Enterprise Drive in Romeoville. (Provided by Goodwill Industries)

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago and its partner Advocate Health Care are hosting a donation drive at the Goodwill Illinois Operations Center in Romeoville on Saturday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1343 Enterprise Drive in Romeoville.

Donations are sold at Goodwill Store & Donation Centers, outlets and online to be purchased secondhand, keeping items out of the landfill and decreasing the demand for new goods through the reuse, repair, upcycle, and repurpose of items, according to a release from Goodwill.

Community members can donate new or gently used home goods and clothing; including but not limited to, home décor, kitchenware, accessories, and personal care, according to the release.

When selecting items to donate Goodwill suggests considering these simple tips:

Donate items that you would give to a family member or friend.

Avoid donating ripped, torn or stained clothing.

Avoid donating broken, malfunctioning, hazardous or perishable items.

Furniture and large exercise equipment are not accepted. Vehicles of any kind are not accepted at this event. For a complete list of items Goodwill accepts, see the organization’s donation guidelines: www.amazinggoodwill.com/donating/donor-guidelines.