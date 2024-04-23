Plainfield housing development on 143rd Street will add 370 homes

M/I Home will be constructing 370 homes in Plainfield. The site at 143rd Street and South Steiner Road at Lockley Park will offer 99 two-story attached townhomes and 69 ranch villas. (Provided by M/I Homes)

M/I Homes recently acquired two additional parcels of land that will bring more than 370 new homes to Plainfield.

Located at 143rd Street and South Steiner Road, the development, Lockley Park will offer 99 two-story attached townhomes and 69 ranch villas.

These homes will have an open-concept layout, natural lighting, two-car garages, first floor living space, and offer plans with two to three bedrooms, according to M/I Homes.

Development of the property is scheduled to begin in May with home deliveries anticipated at the end of 2024. Students living in the Lockley Park community will attend Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 schools, including the nearby Lincoln Elementary School, Richard Ira Jones Middle School and Plainfield North High School, according to M/I Homes.

M/I Homes is also developing a parcel of property located off 127th Street west of Naperville-Plainfield Road.

Riverstone marked M/I Homes’ first development in Plainfield and will offer 170 single-family homes ranging from 1,696 to 3,831 square feet and 40 ranch villas measuring 1,600 square feet.

This development will include tree-lined streets, open green space, several pocket parks, and walking paths along the DuPage River and within the community.

The community also will include a 30-acre on-site public park along the river, managed by the Plainfield Park District, featuring multi-use pathways, open space, and a playground. Students will attend Plainfield School District 202′s Eichelberger Elementary School, John F. Kennedy Middle School, and Plainfield East High School.

“As we’ve already experienced with other M/I Homes communities in Plainfield, this suburb continues to be a top choice for buyers seeking a vibrant town to call home with plentiful outlets for recreation, great schools, and easy access to daily conveniences and transportation arteries,” Rick Champine, area president of M/I Homes, said in a news release.

The Riverstone community “is the first riverfront community we’ve built in the Chicago area, so it’s been exciting for our team to consider the full development site with an eye toward enhancing the naturally occurring landscape,” said Cheryl Bonk, vice president of sales and marketing for M/I Homes. “Between its lovely surroundings and variety of homes, Riverstone will appeal to a range of residents – from those seeking a larger family home to downsizers and busy professionals who will appreciate the easy lifestyle of our villas.”

In other real estate news, a multifamily apartment community within walking distance to downtown Plainfield was purchased recently by Continental Properties, a Menominee Falls, Wisconsin-based national developer and operator of rental communities, retail, and hospitality properties for $78 million.

Comprised of 284 apartments that range from studios to three-bedroom apartments and amenities such as an 8,000-square-foot clubhouse, a resort-style swimming pool, resident lounge, fitness center, cybercafé, and demonstration kitchen, Sixteen30, was developed by Wingspan Development Group and opened in November 2022.

“This is the first of many future acquisitions for Continental,” said Dan Sell, vice president of acquisitions. “We are actively seeking additional investments for the Opportunities Fund throughout our current market footprint.”

Aaron Konop, director of acquisitions, said, “With the acquisition of Sixteen30, Continental Properties underscores its commitment to providing exceptional living spaces in thriving communities. Sixteen30 is well-positioned within a growing Plainfield community. We are excited to add it to our portfolio as the first investment for the Opportunities Fund.”

At the time of the development of Sixteen30, Wingspan Development said that the eight-building complex provided much needed multi-family housing to Plainfield due to the large increase in Plainfield’s population, which now is more than 46,000.

This move marks Continental Properties’ 10th community in Illinois.

To date, it has developed more than 129 apartment communities in 19 states with further growth aimed at the suburban Chicago area.

In February, Continental Properties announced the grand opening of its newest apartment community, Springs at St. Charles five miles east of downtown St. Charles.

Last autumn, Continental Properties also broke ground on the Springs at Lockport, a gated, garden-style community of 320 premium apartment homes, with private ground-level entrances and attached garage options.