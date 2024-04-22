Joliet cafe is new gathering spot for local artists

The Curator’s Café in Joliet hosted its second Artist Coffee Talk on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Joliet. This is a drop-in and informal gathering of artists of any and all mediums and skills to network and discuss their works. Pictured (from left) is Deanna Gibson of The Curator's Cafe, Beverly Ann Wines, an art teacher for Minooka CCSD 201; Debra Volling of Joliet; and Ted Overcash of Joliet. (Denise Unland)

A Joliet café is hosting monthly artist gatherings and bimonthly art exhibits, filling a need in the art community for sharing and displaying.

On Saturday, the Curator’s Café in Joliet – formerly the Great American Bagel – hosted its second Artist Coffee Talk. This is a drop-in and informal gathering of artists of any and all mediums and skills to network and discuss their works.

Anne Bernstein of Shorewood, who works with colored pencils, was intrigued when she heard about the event and decided to stop in and meet other artists.

Curator’s Café owner Tom Grotovsky, who is a member of the Joliet Arts Commission, said that’s the point of the event.

“There’s just a need for artists to get to know each other,” Grotovsky said. “People can come in, meet each other and learn different techniques.”

Grotovsky said he plans to host an Artist Coffee Talk each month. But events will be scheduled on a month-to-month basis. For instance, the April event was on the second Saturday. But the second Saturday of May is Mother’s Day, a busy weekend for many people, he said.

Ted Overcash of Joliet, who draws with sterling silver pencils, used to network with other artists at the former Book and Bean Café. But the Book and Bean Cafe, which was located inside the Black Road branch of the Joliet Public Library, closed in December when the owner retired.

“I’m interested in art and meeting with the like-minded,” Overcash said.

Tom Grotovsky, owner of the Curator's Cafe in Joliet (right) holds up an art piece that Ted Overcash of Joliet (left) created with a sterling silver pencil. (Denise Unland)

Debra Volling of Joliet – who goes by the artist name Inara Blackwood – attended the Artist Coffee Talk for the first time Saturday simply because it sounded interesting.

Volling said she started dabbling in figure drawing when she returned to Joliet Junior College to study graphic arts design. She’s since taught art classes to children in Jamaica and sold her pieces there as part of a school fundraiser.

Volling said she enjoys the company of other artists.

“I do mostly chalk pastel and charcoal on paper,” she said.

There’s just a need for artists to get to know each other. People can come in, meet each other and learn different techniques.” — Tom Grotovsky, owner of the Curator's Cafe in Joliet

Beverly Ann Wines, an art teacher for Minooka School District 201, saw the event on Facebook and attended for the second time. Wines paints in acrylics and sculpts with clay.

“I really want to get involved in local art, be around people sharing ideas and talk to artists,” Wines said.

Deanna Gibson, an artist and experienced curator of art shows, said the Curator’s Café will showcase local artists on its walls for two months at a time. The current exhibit features the work of Cathy Amos, Gibson said.

The Curator’s Café in Joliet will showcase local artists on its walls for two months at a time. The current exhibit features the work of Cathy Amos. (Denise Unland)

Gibson also hosted Friday paint night, called “Paint! Pour! Taste!” which included appetizers Grotovksy prepared. The paint night featured the “paint pour technique,” which any person of any age and skill can use, Gibson said.

“You have a wonderful experience, and you get this beautiful piece and great memories for years to come,” she said.

Two employees at the Curator’s Café – Emily Salazar and Marissa Cervantes – participated in the paint night and made a memory for each other.

“We’ve been best friends since preschool,” Salazar said, “so we each decided to do a corner on the other’s canvas.”

Two employees at the Curator's Cafe in Joliet, Emily Salazar (left) and Marissa Cervantes participated in the cafe's recent paint night. Salazar and Cervantes have been friends since preschool and each painted a corner in the other's painting. (Denise Unland)

For information, visit thecuratorscafe.com or call 815-280-5275.