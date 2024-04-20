Police investigate shooting Friday in Joliet Township

Police are investigating a shooting Friday in Joliet Township that may have been spurred by an extramarital affair.

The incident occurred when police received a report at 5:49 p.m. about someone shooting at passing cars in the 500 block of Seneca Street, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a man in that block who had been shot once in the abdomen.

“The victim stated to deputies that he knew who shot him,” sheriff’s police said in a statement. “The victim stated that he was shot due to him having an affair with the suspect’s wife.”

Deputies treated the shooting victim until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital in good condition, according to police. The victim provided limited information about the shooter.

Sheriff’s police found a suspect in the 400 block of Zarley Boulevard after investigating in the neighborhood. The suspect refused to make any statements, police said.

“The victim was questioned further at the hospital and became very uncooperative regarding this incident,” according to the statement from the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was released with no charges, but police will continue to investigate the situation, according to the statement.