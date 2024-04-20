Cemeno’s plans to open at Joliet Park District site by June

Cemeno's Pizza, which has a restaurant on Essington Road in Joliet, plans to open a Cemeno's at the Park location at the Inwood complex owned by the Joliet Park District. (Bob Okon)

Cemeno’s Pizza plans to open by June 1 at the Inwood complex after getting approvals from the Joliet Park District and Joliet City Council.

The new Cemeno’s at the Park will go into the restaurant space located across from the ice arena at the Inwood complex at 3000 W. Jefferson St.

Mark Schultz, who will be general manager of the new restaurant, said Cemeno’s plans to create an inviting environment for people at park district events.

“We’re trying to create a family-friendly atmosphere for all the sports and all the events that are coming through the park district,” Schultz said.

The park district approved a five-year lease Monday for Cemeno’s at the Park. The City Council on Tuesday approved a liquor license for the restaurant.

Cemeno’s is moving into the space last occupied by the Dock at Inwood, which closed late last year.

The location across from the Inwood Ice Arena and near the baseball and softball fields that draw tournaments and teams from far beyond the Joliet area will create an opportunity to introduce Cemeno’s to new customers, Schultz said.

“Over the years we’ve been open, we’ve been a big part of the Joliet community,” he said.

Cemeno’s Pizza, which is located on Essington Road in Joliet, has been in business for almost 50 years.

Cemeno’s at the Park will not carry the complete menu of the main restaurant, but it will introduce some new items, Schultz said. Among those items will be salads and wraps to appeal to members of the Inwood Athletic Club, which is located in the same building as the restaurant.