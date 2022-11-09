Update: Will County Clerk vote count: Staley Ferry keeping lead

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry has 62% of the vote as the first precinct results came in.

Democrat Staley Ferry has 57,141 votes with 13% of precincts counted from Tuesday along with early voting and mail-in ballots. Republican Gretchen Fritz has 34,445 votes.

Staley Ferry is completing a first term in which the county clerk had to adapt elections to COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Her campaign emphasized a successful track record in three pandemic elections as voters increasingly turned to mail-in ballots and early voting.

Fritz is a Will County Board member from Plainfield.

Fritz said her primary goal was to clean up voting rolls to guard against potential fraud..

Fritz said she wanted to ensure that anyone who had moved out of the county was no longer registered to vote in Will County, as well as clear the rolls of any deceased voters.