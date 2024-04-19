Ventura measure to enhance physical, emotional health in schools passes Illinois Senate

Senate Bill 2872, a measure spearheaded by State Senator Rachel Ventura intended to help students reduce anxiety and focus on physical and emotional needs during school hours, passed the Senate on April 10 and is headed to the House for further consideration.

The bill would provide instruction for school districts on relaxation activities, such as yoga or meditation, once per week for 20 minutes to enhance physical and emotional health, according to a news release from Ventura’s office. Districts would be allowed to partner with local community-based organizations to provide these activities.

Statistics from the American Psychological Association show that 4.1 million children in the US between the ages of 3 and 17 years old have been diagnosed with anxiety, according to the release.