Joliet’s University of St. Francis Caritas event, raises funds for student scholarships

The University of St. Francis in Joliet has announced that its Caritas Scholarship Celebration on April 13 at the Pat Sullivan Center raised $235,000 in support of USF students and student scholarships.

“:The University of St. Francis is deeply appreciative of this support, which will continue to help us launch our students…our stars,” stated USF President Arvid C. Johnson, Ph.D., in a news release from University of St. Francis.

The event, organized by USF and the Caritas Committee made up of alumni, staff, faculty, and university friends, has been a long-standing tradition at USF and in the Joliet community.

“Once again, the University of St. Francis community came together to support the tradition of the Caritas Scholarship Celebration in its 67th year. One of the most remarkable outcomes was current USF students participating in the paddle raise on the evening of the event. The incredible generosity displayed by everyone involved supports USF students in pursuing their academic goals,” Lisa Sampalis, USF vice president for Advancement, stated in the release.

D’Arcy Buick GMC was the presenting sponsor of this year’s event, including Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy, Sue and Nick D’Arcy, all of whom are Caritas Committee members, according to the release. Many USF alumni, local businesses and families also sponsored the event.

“USF is incredibly grateful to D’Arcy Buick GMC, Wintrust, and all of this year’s sponsors for their unwavering commitment to the tradition of the University of St. Francis in our second century,” USF stated in the release.

Visit stfrancis.edu/caritas for a complete list of this year’s sponsors and other event details.

For more information about the University of St. Francis and its upcoming initiatives, visit stfrancis.edu.