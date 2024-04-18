Will County Community Health Center opens primary care appointments at Eastern Branch

Monee — The Will County Health Department and Community Health Center Eastern Branch in Monee will begin offering primary care medical services this month.

According to an announcement by the Will County Health Department, the office, located at 5601 W. Monee-Manhattan Road, will be offering these services between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays, effective immediately.

Primary care services included in the program include illness care, routine physicals, well-woman care, immunizations, sexually transmitted infection screenings and lab testing for patients of all ages, according to the release.

Scheduling an appointment for these services by phone ahead of time is recommended.

“The Will County Community Health Center has identified the need to increase patient access to affordable health care services in eastern Will County,” Will County Community Health Center CEO Stacy Baumgartner said in the release. “In accordance with our strategic plan, the health center is proud to once again be open to provide primary care to those in need.”

In addition to the newly expanded primary care services, the WCHD Eastern Branch office also provides services for the Women, Infants and Children Program; environmental health services; and behavioral health services.