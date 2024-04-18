Suspect arrested in Crest Hill shooting of Uber driver

Crest Hill police were called to the 1400 block of Cedarwood Drive on the morning of Dec. 5, 2023 after it was reported that a man had been shot, according to a release from the police. (Capitol News Illinois)

Crest Hill — Crest Hill police have arrested a man in relation to the December shooting of an Uber Driver.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Cedarwood Drive on the morning of Dec. 5, 2023 after it was reported that a man had been shot, according to a release from the police. The victim received medical care for non-life threatening injuries at the scene and was interviewed by police along with other witnesses, police said.

Crest Hill police investigators were able to secure a warrant against Crest Hill resident Aaron Hines in March.

Hines is now charged with aggravated battery, being an armed habitual criminal, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to the police.

The first two charges are Class X felonies, while the two unlawful possession charges are class 2 felonies. Hines has been arrested and processed on the warrant, according to the police.

“This case was solved through the community’s help and good old-fashioned police work,” said Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark. “I’m very proud of the work the officers and investigators did on this case.”