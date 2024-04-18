Joliet girl dies after ingesting suspected heroin, fentanyl

A 12-year-old girl in Joliet died after ingesting suspected heroin and fentanyl and her 35-year-old mother was arrested on a controlled substance possession charge, according to a statement from Joliet police.

The girl was pronounced dead about 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A preliminary investigation of the incident led police to believe that she “ingested an unknown amount of suspected heroin and fentanyl,” according to a statement provided by Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers responded about 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 1500 block of East Washington Street for an “unresponsive female juvenile,” English said. Colette Bancroft, 35, of Joliet and others discovered the girl was unresponsive and called 911, police said.

Colette Bancroft, 35, of Joliet (Provided by Joliet Police Department)

Officers gave the girl CPR and Narcan until paramedics arrived.

“During this investigation, officers recovered suspected heroin and fentanyl from Bancroft’s purse in the bedroom and she was placed into custody without incident,” English said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been notified, police said.

“This case remains under active investigation as detectives and evidence technicians continue to process information and evidence pertinent to this case,” English said.