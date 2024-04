Illinois State Police responded to the semitrailer fire in the westbound lanes of I-80, just west of Chicago Street in Joliet. (Jerry Nowicki)

A semitrailer was on fire on Interstate 80 in Joliet and no injuries have been reported in the incident.

About 6:46 a.m. Thursday, state troopers responded to the semitrailer fire in the westbound lanes of I-80, just west of Chicago Street, according to Illinois State Police.

All lanes were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, police said. The left and center lanes at the location have since been reopened.