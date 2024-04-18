Girls soccer: Lockport remains undefeated and other notes from girls soccer around the area

You couldn’t ask for a better start to the season if you’re a fan of the Lockport girl’s soccer team.

Seriously, like, their record couldn’t be any better.

With Wednesday’s 7-0 win over Sandburg, Lockport has now moved to 14-0 on the season. 14 matches, no losses, no ties. Aside from a 2-1 OT win over Glenbrook South, none of their games have even been close. Their next tightest match was the 4-2 season-opening win over Hinsdale South. They’ve outscored their opponents 69-6 on the season, including 45-1 the past eight games.

The effort has primarily been led by junior Ava Kozak (18 goals, six assists), freshman Yuridia Hernandez (11 goals, six assists), senior Natalie Zodrow (12 goals, six assits) and junior Tiffany Giannese (six goals, seven assists). However, while those four have led the way, 15 other plays have registered at leas one goal or assist, including eight assists from Kaylin Klutcharch.

Morris sailing high

Morris may not be undefeated, but it isn’t too far behind Lockport for outstanding starts.

After opening 2-1-1 with a 3-2 loss to Herscher and a 0-0 draw to Coal City, Morris has won five straight and 10 of their past 11. The lone loss came by a final score of 3-0 at the hands of Kaneland. Since that loss, though, the team has been absolutely humming. Those five consecutive wins came by a combined score of 29-6 with a pair of 8-1 wins over Rochelle included.

The performance of Ella McDonald has been absolutely electric so far. She’s scored 25 goals with nine assists to lead the way for Morris. Kendra Vasquez and Danica Martin have each contributed six assists with Martin and Skylar Sparks putting up five goals each to tie for second in the group after McDonald.

They’ll face a big test on Wednesday, however, when the team gets another chance against Kaneland.

Plainfield East’s roller coaster continues

Plainfield East’s Ava Grakse takes a shot against Joliet Central on Thursday, April 11, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield East continues to ride the seemingly never-ending roller coaster that has been their season.

It doesn’t get much more up and down than the Bengals. After opening the season with a 3-0 loss to Sandburg, they went on a three-game win streak in which they outscored opponents 12-3.

That’s when things got a little crazy.

A 2-0 loss to Yorkville followed by a 1-0 win over Aurora. A 3-0 loss to Minooka followed by a 6-0 win over Romeoville. They followed that with another win, 1-0 over Downers Grove, but were then dominated by Benet 7-0 before flipping the script and knocking off Joliet Central 7-0. So saying it’s been all over the place would be accurate.

There have been some strong performances. Caroline Dinnon has led the effort with seven goals and nine assists while Delany Shrupsha has also scored seven goals to go with four assists. Kessiah Purnell may have just had her break-out performance with three of her five goals on the season coming against Central.

PEHS will play Oswego Thursday and hope to direct the ride upward again. Or at the very least, slow things down a bit.

Coal City welcome party?

Overall it’s been a bit of an up-and-down campaign for the Coalers like PEHS has had. Tuesday night may have been their break-out party like the kind Purnell had against Central.

That’s what they’re hoping for at least.

Coal City just picked up a 5-0 win over Wilmington to move their record to 4-3-1 overall and 2-2 in conference play. The effort was led by Kyle Kennel, who had two goals and one assist. Hayden Francisco, Kiley McKim and Maddie Gomez each had a goal as well while Ayli Castle had an assist. Chloe Plugger had two saves in net.

Coal City will hope that result was a sign of more things to come, especially since it followed a 4-1 win over Streator on Thursday. They have a chance to make it a three-game win streak Thursday against Herscher.