Route 66 Diner closes in downtown Joliet

The Joliet Route 66 Diner at 22 W. Clinton St. closed Sunday, and the future of the location is unclear. The restaurant is part of the Hotel Plaza building in downtown Joliet. (Bob Okon)

The Joliet Route 66 Diner, one of the longest running restaurants in downtown Joliet although not always under the same name, has closed.

The owner and his wife went to the Joliet City Council meeting on Tuesday to speak out publicly about problems they have had with the landlord of the building.

“We just want everybody to know what kind of people we’re dealing with,” Claudia Salez told the council.

Salez, who helped manage the restaurant with her husband, Tony Salez, spoke on his behalf because he is not conversant in English. They both appeared before the council and asked for help in a dispute with their landlord.

Claudia Salez said they decided to close after a meeting with building management in which they were told to vacate by April 30 because they have not been making full payments on rent.

“Sunday was our last day,” she said.

The classic diner environs of the Joliet Route 66 Diner are evident in this file photo from the interior of the restaurant. (Lathan Goumas)

The Joliet Route 66 Diner is located at 22 W. Clinton Street across from the Joliet Public Library.

Previous owner, John Georgouses, who had the restaurant for 20 years, changed its name from The Joliet Diner to appeal to Route 66 tourists who already were making the restaurant with its coffee counter and throwback diner features a stop while traveling through Joliet.

The location has housed a restaurant since at least the early 1960s when it was the Peter Piper Restaurant.

While its future is unclear, Claudia Salez said she believes building management wanted them out because they have found another occupant for the space.

The restaurant is part of the Hotel Plaza building, which includes the hotel with rented rooms next door.

Candace Johnson, a co-manager for the Hotel Plaza, said Tuesday night that she would refer questions about the restaurant to property ownership. But Johnson said she had not been informed that the Route 66 Diner had been shut down for good.

The Joliet Route 66 Diner is part of the Hotel Plaza building on Clinton Street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“Building management was unaware that they officially closed and will be trying to have conversations with them,” Johnson said.

Claudia Salez, however, said property managers stopped her husband as he tried to move equipment out of the restaurant since Sunday. She said her husband bought chairs, an ice maker, a dish washing machine and other equipment that he wants to take with him.

Claudia Salez appealed to the City Council for help in getting access to equipment and furnishings that belong to her husband.

It’s not clear what the city can do. But interim City Attorney Chris Regis did meet with the Salez couple after the council meeting. Claudia Salez said they also have hired an attorney and will meet with him on Wednesday.

The front doors to the Joliet Route 66 Diner at 22 W. Clinton St. in downtown Joliet closed Sunday. The future of the location is unclear. (Bob Okon)

Among their complaints is that the restaurant continually had to deal with water leaks that Claudia Salez said came from pipes supplying apartments in space above the restaurant.

She said the restaurant had to close repeatedly over the eight years that her husband owned it because of leaking water, and they were told by building management that it was their responsibility to fix the leaks.

“They said the pipes are our problem,” Claudia Salez told the council.