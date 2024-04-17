Fire damages Joliet home

Joliet firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 500 block of Liberty Street on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Provided by Joliet Fire Department)

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Liberty Street.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., fire crews arrived at a two-story single family home and saw heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the residence, according to a release from the fire department.

All residents were able to get out of the building and one juvenile was transported to Silver Cross Hospital for evaluation with minor injuries, according to the release. Six people were also treated for minor smoke inhalation by paramedics on the scene, according to the release.

Two adjacent houses suffered exposure damage from the fire, according to the fire department.

Crews were on the scene for approximately two hours. Fire crews from stations 1, 4, 5, and 6 responded to the scene, according to the release. The fire is currently under investigation.