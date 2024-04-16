Will County deputies investigating gunshots fired in Lockport Township

Gunshots was reported in Lockport Township on Sunday but deputies were unable to find anyone injured or any property damaged.

Will County sheriff’s deputies have seized a vehicle they believe is connected to the shooting but they have not apprehended any suspects.

About 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were sent to the 100 block of West Oak Avenue in the Fairmont neighborhood of Lockport Township for a report of shots fired, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller reported hearing 15 to 20 shots in the area.

Deputies recovered 10 shell casings near the intersection of West Oak Avenue and Central Park Place, police said. Deputies also identified a suspect vehicle that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Deputies checked for damaged property or anyone who was injured in the shooting but found nothing.

Several neighbors said they heard the shots but they did not witness the vehicle or suspects, police said.

Deputies determined 10 gunshots occurred on West Oak Avenue, followed by more gunshots a few seconds later on Riley Avenue, police said.

Deputies later found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop but determined the driver was not connected to the shooting, police said.

The vehicle had five bullet holes covered up by duct tape and it was seized by police for further investigation.