Joliet Township shooting leaves residence, vehicle damaged by gunfire

At 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Will County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a residence on Algonquin Street for a report of shots fired. (Shaw Local File Photo)

A vehicle and a residence in Joliet Township was damaged by gunfire.

At 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Will County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a residence on Algonquin Street for a report of a six to 15 shots that were fired, according to a statement from Will County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness saw an SUV at the time of the shooting, police said.

Deputies saw numerous shell casings near the intersection of Algonquin Street and Copperfield Avenue, with multiple bullet holes on the side of a residence on Algonquin Street, police said.

Deputies obtained video that showed a black Jeep Cherokee traveling on Algonquin Street. An “unknown male” exits the vehicle with a handgun and fired shots at a residence and a young man, police said.

The man was outside on his driveway working on his vehicle, police said.

“Deputies spoke with the male victim who stated that he is the homeowner and while working on his vehicle he heard several gunshots and quickly got on the ground,” police said.

The man was not injured but he said he was “potentially targeted” by the suspects, police said.

His vehicle sustained bullet damage to the rear of his vehicle.

Deputies later found the suspect vehicle, which was unoccupied, and they seized it for the investigation, police said.