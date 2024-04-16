Joliet Slammers tickets go on sale, new fan promotions announced

Fans from one of the suites celebrate a Joliet Slammers home run against the Ottawa Titans at the home opener. Friday, May 13, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Slammers have announced that single game tickets are now on sale for the 2024 season.

Season tickets, group tickets, and luxury suites are still available, according to a news release from the baseball team.

The Slammers open their season on Friday, May 10, with a home opener against the Evansville Otters and a fireworks night. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

In addition to the ticket sales, the team also announced the first of its promotional schedule packed with classic fan-favorites and even a few new surprises, according to the release. There will be 10 nights of fireworks and the returning promotional staples of Princess Night, Super Hero Night, Dog Days, and Star Wars Night, according to the release.

Some brand new promotional nights will be making their debut this year.

June 21: Swiftie Night – Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Taylor Swift era and head out to the ballpark. All fans named Taylor or Travis will receive free entry into the ballpark with valid ID shown for a ticket at the Slammers Box Office.

July 6: Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway

July 25: Ghostbusters Night – Come on down to the ballpark as the Slammers, with appearances by the Windy City Ghostbusters, Slimer and other surprise guests, take on the Gateway Grizzlies, which also will be a Thirsty Thursday night.

Aug. 5: Ballpark Olympic Games – In celebration of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, the Slammers are bringing the rings to the ballpark where fans can participate in a number of baseball-themed entertainment and events.

Along with these promotions, fans can experience other regular specials all during the week: $2 Tuesdays, which are $2 advance reserved seat tickets; Thirsty Thursdays, which feature $4 domestic beers presented by Michelob; Ultra Fireworks Friday; Slammin’ Saturdays presented by Modelo; and Family Funday Sundays.

“We are truly excited to announce the beginning of our promotional schedule for the 2024 season and welcome fans back to the ballpark for the newest era of Slammers baseball,” Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Night Train Veeck said in the news release. “This is just the beginning of the fun, and we have a few tricks up our sleeves. So keep an eye out for the remainder of our promotional nights that are sure to put smiles on the faces of every fan that walks into our gates,” he said.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy talks with new owner Night Train Veeck at the Joliet Slammers annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Veeck is part of a group of news owners of the team that includes actor Bill Murray. The sale was announced in fall 2023.

Promotion dates and giveaways are subject to change. Additional dates and giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the release.

Fans looking to buy tickets can visit or call the Slammers’ Box Office at 815-722-2287, or head to www.jolietslammers.com to learn more.