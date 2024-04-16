Bettenhausen car dealership in Lockport preparing for May opening

Lockport Mayor Steven Strait in 2022 standing under a mural he designed that promotes the coming of the Bettenhausen car dealership to the city. The dealership is expected to open later this spring. (Photo provided by Steve Streit)

Lockport — The Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Lockport Square is nearing its opening date and has begun efforts to hire new employees.

The Lockport dealership, which will open later this spring at 16471 W. 159th St. in the Lockport Square development, held a hiring fair for full- and part-time sales, administrative, and service positions on April 5 and 6, and will hold second one from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to the company’s LinkedIn account.

The hiring event will take place at the dealership and give applicants a chance to meet the existing team.

The dealership is expected to create about 100 new jobs in total.

Bettenhausen CDJR’s Lockport location was announced in August 2022 and broke ground later that year. The 35,000-square-foot facility was originally expected to open in April, however, that date has been pushed back slightly to early May, according to Lockport City Administrator Ben Benson.

Bettenhausen Automotive has other dealerships in Orland Park and Tinley Park.