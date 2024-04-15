Suspect in Aurora shooting found in Will County, then dies from gunshot wound

The suspect was found during a traffic stop by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office in the 2100 block of Cottage Road in Wilmington on Monday. April 15. (File photo)

The suspect wanted in a shooting in Aurora on Monday morning was located in Will County later that day.

The suspect was found during a traffic stop by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office in the 2100 block of Cottage Road in Wilmington. He exited his vehicle and turned his weapon on himself, firing. He was pronounced deceased on-scene, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora police officers were dispatched at 7:31 a.m. Monday to the 700 block of Charles Street for a disturbance inside a home. A 911 caller reported a man armed with a gun inside the residence, according to the police release. Police heard a gunshot from inside the home when they arrived, and the front door opened. A 43-year-old woman exited and said she’d been shot, according to the release.

The officers rendered aid and turned her over to paramedics. The Aurora Fire Department transported her to a local hospital for treatment, where she was listed in serious condition as of late Monday afternoon, according to the release.

The suspect fled the scene while officers attempted to establish a secure perimeter around the home, and officers requested further assistance from the Aurora Special Response Team, according to the release. The Special Response Team found no one inside the home, and officers identified the vehicle within minutes of the shooting, sharing that information with police agencies statewide, according to the release.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family, and an autopsy from the Will County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

The investigation into the incident remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.