Pritzker touts state’s advances in clean energy in visit to Bolingbrook

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker joined other elected officials in celebrating a Bolingbrook company receiving a $2.6 million rebate from ComEd to offset the costs of its solar energy technology.

On Monday, Pritzker called the partnership between G&W Electric of Bolingbrook and ComEd the kind that “benefits our communities, our environment and our economy.” Pritzker said he’s been focused on ushering a new era of clean energy jobs since he was elected governor and with the signing of the 2021 Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.

“I’m truly thankful for ComEd’s and G&W Electric’s leadership and collaboration as we continue working to meet our clean energy goals. And we are well on our way,” Pritzker said in a speech.

John Muiller, owner of G&W Electric (from left), Gov. JB Pritzker, Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta and Gil Quiniones, CEO of ComEd, hold a check for $2.6 million outside the G&W Electric building in Bolingbrook on Monday, April 15, 2024. G&W Electric was given a rebate of $2.6 million, the largest rebate to date in Illinois, as part of ComEd’s Distributed Generation Rebate Program. (Gary Middendorf)

Pritzker spoke before a crowd of elected officials and lawmakers on Monday at G&W Electric. Joining him were Gil Quiniones, ComEd CEO, John Mueller, G&W Electric chairman and owner, and Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta.

The $2.6 million rebate awarded to G&W Electric came from ComEd’s Distributed Generation Rebates program.

The program helps offset the out-of-pocket costs of installing a qualified renewable energy generating system, according to ComEd’s website. The program is available to commercial, industrial and residential customers who install distributed generation projects as well as community solar projects.

“[G&W Electric] had a vision for using renewable energy to power its operations and today its manufacturing center is equipped with rooftop solar and battery storage that support a world-class micro grid,” Quiniones said.

Gil Quiniones, CEO of ComEd (left), John Mueller, G&W Electric chairman and owner, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker outside the G&W Electric building in Bolingbrook on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Quiniones said that would have been “very difficult to accomplish without policy support.” He said the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which Pritzker supported, had “expanded this solar rebate program in 2021.”

Quiniones said the program gave “forward-thinking companies” like G&W Electric an “added incentive to bet big on clean energy technology.”

Pritzker said with the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to commit to 100% clean energy by 2050.

“This nation-leading legislation has so far created nearly 9,800 megawatts of new solar capacity and increased funding for the distributed generation rebate program. [The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act] paved the way for companies to join the fight against climate change by investing in solar power projects just like this one,” Pritzker said.

Alexander-Basta called the $2.6 million rebate “an extremely big deal.”

“I’m extremely proud of this eco-friendly and cutting-edge technology located right here in Bolingbrook,” Alexander-Basta said.

Quiniones said G&W Electric shares a long history with ComEd. The company manufactures medium and high voltage power equipment, which ComEd counts on to deliver “industry-leading services to our customers.”

“Including all the data centers that are coming here because of the policies that our governor had instituted when he came to office,” Quiniones said.

While G&W Electric is a 119 years old, Quiniones said the company is still challenging itself and innovating with the “enthusiasm of a tech start-up.”

“They’re a great partner and a great example of how companies survive by sharpening their competitive edge. Today is really demonstration of what happens when people have a shared vision and take action to make it a reality,” Quiniones said.