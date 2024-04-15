Principal named for combined St. Jude-St. Paul school in Joliet

The principal of St. Jude School in Joliet will serve as principal of the new school formed when that parish is combined with St. Paul the Apostle.

The Diocese of Joliet on Monday announced that Robert Tyrell will be principal of the new school being formed July 1.

St. Jude and St. Paul the Apostle parishes, both in Joliet, are being merged as part of a larger restructuring being done in the Diocese of Joliet.

The name of the new parish and school has not been determined.

St. Jude facilities on McDonough Street will be closed in the merger as operations for the new parish move to St. Paul facilities on Woodlawn Avenue.

“This is an exciting moment in our history as we chart a path forward,” Tyrell said in a the news release from the diocese announcing his appointment.

The Rev. Michael Lane, pastor for the new parish, said in the release, “Bob’s experience, along with his steady presence, calm demeanor and unwavering commitment to Catholic education will be an asset to the new school community.”

Lane is the pastor at St. Jude’s.

Tyrell has 38 years of experience and is a graduate of St. Jude’s School, according to the diocese. He also served in leadership and teaching roles at Minooka Community High School, according to the release.

The new school will open in August, according to the diocese. Applications for the school are now open.