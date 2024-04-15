Pets of the Week: April 15

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Hercules is a 2-year-old, 77-pound terrier that was found as a stray. He needs a patient owner, as he still is learning to trust people and needs some training due to his size. Hercules is very sweet and gentle once he warms up to someone. He would do best in an adult-only home and as the only pet. To meet Hercules, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

King of Hearts is a 4-year-old longhair that was found as a stray in southern Illinois. He is chatty, engaging, confident, opinionated and outgoing. He enjoys when visitors pay attention to him and likes pets. He is FIV-positive and must be the only cat in a home, live with other FIV-positive cats or live with other nonaggressive cats. To meet King of Hearts, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Diego is a Chihuahua mix that came to the humane society as a stray, along with Dora. They are a bonded pair and need a forever home together. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Camila is a domestic longhair that was surrendered to the humane society when her owners no longer could care for her. She is sweet and trying to adjust to shelter life. Camila is front-paw declawed and was the only cat in her previous home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Denali is a 1-year-old Pittie mix. Denali arrived as a stray and is sweet and affectionate. She loves people. To meet Denali, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Boris is an affectionate 5-year-old tabby. He loves to give head butts, snuggle on people’s chests and sit on laps while people type. Boris loves his kitty kasa and will venture out to greet people when they approach his cage. To meet Boris, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Maddie is 4 years old. She loves to play and do little tap dances. She does well with nice dogs her size. Maddie is housebroken, crate-trained and friendly with everyone. To meet Maddie, visit forgetmenotrescue.com. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Candy is a gentle soul that needs a gentle life. She doesn’t require much – just a calm environment with gentle pets and lots of treats and spoiling. She does well with cats that respect her space but prefers to be the only cat. Candy needs time to build a strong bond with someone new. But once she does, she’s very affectionate. To meet Candy, visit forgetmenotrescue.com.