Joliet man arrested after high-speed crash

A Joliet man was arrested after a multivehicle crash on Sunday morning with injuries.

At 12:22 a.m. Sunday, Joliet police responded to Plainfield Road and Massachusetts Avenue for a multivehicle crash with injuries.

Following a preliminary investigation of the crash, police believe that Kori Hood, 47, of Joliet was driving a Nissan Rogue north on Plainfield Road from Massachusetts Avenue, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department. Hood was in the inside lane and driving at a high rate of speed.

The Nissan Rogue swerved into the southbound lanes of Plainfield Road and struck the driver’s side of a Toyota Rav4, driven by a 38-year-old Joliet woman, according to the release. The Nissan Rogue then struck the driver’s side of a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 58-year-old Joliet man, also headed south on Plainfield Road. The collision forced the Volkswagen over the curb and into a grass area on the west side of Plainfield Road, according to the release.

The Nissan Rogue then struck the rear of a Nissan Sentra, driven by a 26-year-old Bolingbrook man that was northbound on Plainfield Road. The Sentra lost control and struck a fence on the east side of Plainfield Road, according to the release.

Hood’s vehicle then “flipped over to its final resting location in the roadway,” according to Joliet police.

The Joliet Fire Department transported Hood to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital with a leg injury, according to the release. The Toyota’s driver had minor injuries and also was transported to the hospital. The drivers of the Volkswagen and Nissan Sentra were uninjured.

While at the hospital, Joliet police “developed information that Hood may be impaired by an unknown substance,” according to the release.

After performing sobriety tests, Hood was arrested, processed at the hospital and released on a Notice to Appear for DUI-drugs and reckless driving, according to the release. Hood also was cited for improper lane use and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Hood’s vehicle was towed from the scene, according to Joliet police.