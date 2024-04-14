No one hurt in fire Saturday in Joliet

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday, April 13, 2024, in the 1300 block of Elizabeth Street. Shaw Local News Network file photo (Joe Hosey)

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a house fire about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the the 1300 block of Elizabeth St. in Joliet.

Initial reports indicated that residents still were inside the building, according to a news release from the department. However, residents had escaped by the time firefighters arrived, about five minutes after receiving the call.

Fire units found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. Fire Company 5 attacked the blaze and was able to halt further damage, according to the release. The house is inhabitable, and the American Red Cross responded to assist residents with arrangements.

Fire crews from stations 1,4,5,6, BC1 and BC2 were on-scene about one hour.

No injuries from the fire were reported.