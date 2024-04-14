Joliet townhome plan on west side goes to council for vote

The Joliet City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at City Hall, 150 W. Jefferson St. (Alex Ortiz)

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday will vote on a plan for 180 townhomes to be built in the Lakewood Prairie subdivision on the far west side of the city.

Lakewood Prairie is located at Theodore Street and Ridge Road.

The townhome development was part of the plan for eventual development of the subdivision when the land was annexed to Joliet in 2003, according to a staff memo on the plan.

“Development of the townhome portion was delayed due to unfavorable market conditions,” according to the memo.

The plan now is to construct 33 buildings that would contain the 180 townhomes.

The homes would range between 1,550 and 1,800 square feet, according to the staff memo. They would include two to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms.

Prices would range from $350,000 to $380,000 per townhome.

The site includes open space and a bike path that was built in 2008, according to the staff memo.

The council in December approved preliminary plans for the project. On Tuesday, it will vote on the final planned unit development.

CalAtlantic Group is the townhome developer.

The Joliet Plan Commission and city staff recommended approval of the project. No one appeared to oppose the plan when the Plan Commission held its hearing in March.