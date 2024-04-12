Mokena man charged with child sex abuse images

A Mokena man has been arrested and charged with possession of child sex abuse images.

About 2 p.m. Thursday, Edward Regan, 75, was taken to the Will County jail on the charge following an investigation by Illinois State Police.

Earlier that day, a search warrant was executed at Regan’s residence in Mokena, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

Evidence of child sex abuse images was gathered as a result of the search warrant, police said.

Regan faces five felony counts and was taken into custody and sent to jail, state police said.