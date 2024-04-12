Loughran Cappel passes measure to ban shipping of e-cigarettes

State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel’s measure to prohibit e-cigarettes from being shipped to anyone in the state has passed the Senate and is headed to the House for further consideration.

Senate Bill 3098 would prohibit electronic cigarettes purchased by mail, online or through other remote sale methods from being shipped to anyone in the state other than a distributor or retailer. The initiative comes in response to reports of students obtaining e-cigarettes that are designed to look like everyday objects, such as highlighters.