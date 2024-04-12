Jail release denied for Joliet man charged with indecent child solicitation

A Kendall County judge blocked the pretrial release of a Joliet man charged with indecent solicitation, grooming and aggravated battery of a 14-year-old girl.

Judge Jody Gleason determined prosecutors showed Christopher Fabian, 37, poses a real and present threat to the physical safety of the girl and the community as well, court records show.

Fabian will not be released from the Kendall County jail as a result. He’s been in jail since April 4.

Fabian’s arrest was the result of a Joliet Police Department investigation.

The girl’s parents had reported to police last December that Fabian allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to their daughter in person and through Snapchat, according to police summary of the arrest filed by prosecutors.

The parents confronted Fabian and he reportedly told them that “what he did was wrong” and that he’s “sick and needs help,” police said.

Following a victim sensitive interview with the girl, a police detective visited with Fabian, who allegedly admitted to making physical contact with the girl but claimed he was just “kidding around.” Fabian allegedly admitted to the detective he did have Snapchat account and that he sent explicit comments and an image to the girl.