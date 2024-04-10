Joliet man charged in Kendall County with indecent child solicitation

A Joliet man was jailed in Kendall County on charges of indecent solicitation of a child, grooming and aggravated battery.

The investigation that led to the arrest of Christopher Fabian, 37, began last December, when the Joliet Police Department was notified of an incident involving Fabian and a 14-year-old girl.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives determined Fabian made unwelcome physical contact with the victim’s body on one occasion and had sent inappropriate social media messages and photos to the victim, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Detectives secured a warrant for Fabian’s arrest on April 3.

Fabian, who has an address listed in the Kendall County portion of Joliet, surrendered himself at the Joliet Police Department’s west substation, 7196 Caton Farm Road.

Fabian was taken to the Kendall County jail.

Fabian’s next court date is set for April 22 at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville.