The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry has found a new headquarters next to the Rialto Theatre on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Joliet, Ill. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Reservations are available for the 2024 Joliet Boulevard Banner program through the Joliet Chamber of Commerce until April 30.

For a map of potential banner locations and available sites, contact Evan at 815-727-5371 or eclaffy@jolietchamber.com. Locations are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis and cost $285 each for up to four banners, $275 each for five to nine banners and $265 each for 10 or more banners.