Mark your calendar: Joliet Fire Department schedules hydrant flushing

The Joliet Fire Department will be entering the third phase of its annual hydrant testing beginning Monday, April 15.

The testing program will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hydrant testing will continue for about five weeks, depending on the weather and call volume, according to a news release from the fire department.

Testing will take place in the following areas of the city based on stations:

• Station No. 3, 450 E. Laraway Road – The geographical area bounded by Interstate 80 to the north, Gougar Road to the east, Manhattan Road to the south and South Vetter Road to the west.

• Station No. 6, 2049 Oneida St. – The geographical area bounded by Theodore Street to the north, Reed Street to the east, I-80 to the south and Infantry Drive to the west.

• Station No. 9, 2300 Michas Drive – The geographical area bounded by Bazz Drive to the north, Bronk Road to the east, Black Road to the south and County Line Road to the west.

The fire department will take precautions to reduce the effect of possible rusty water, according to the release.

The city of Joliet will provide a chemical that removes rust from clothes in a washing machine; however, be cautioned that affected clothes must not be dried until they have been properly run through a rinse cycle with the chemical included, according to the release.

The chemical will be available at any fire station. For those without transportation, call the Joliet Water Department at 815-724-4220 or the Joliet Fire Department at 815-724-3500.