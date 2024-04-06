Midland States Bank donates $25,000 to Silver Cross

The Silver Cross Foundation recently received a $25,000 contribution from Midland States Bank. Pictured are (from left) Leslie Newbon, Silver Cross Hospital manager of community relations; Tracy Simons, Silver Cross Foundation executive director; Dan Stevenson, Midland States Bank executive vice president of consumer banking and wealth management; Cornell Lurry, Midland States Bank regional community development relationship manager; and Scott Paddock, Silver Cross Hospital senior vice president of external affairs. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

The Midland States Bank Foundation provided the grant, which will support a new walk-in health center and urgent care in Will County, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. The foundation “supports the general welfare, education and health of the communities where the bank operates,” according to the release.

Silver Cross’ new health center and urgent care will provide “primary care and preventative health services to area residents, especially seniors,” according to the release. The new center will open later in 2024.

An advanced practice provider will offer routine health screenings, physicals and vaccinations, according to the release. Health education will be key, especially for patients with chronic conditions. The center will feature on-site access to specialists, lab and X-ray services, according to the release.

“Many services will be offered at no cost or a reduced fee, and our nurse navigator will guide patients across the continuum of care to ensure affordable and appropriate care,” Michael Mutterer, Silver Cross Hospital’s interim president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Offering equitable health care will lead to more efficient health care, as a healthier population requires less medical care. That means fewer doctors’ visits, less health care spending per patient and better outcomes.”