Will County’s Nature Foundation launches online plant sale this weekend

Order plants in April for pick up – and planting – in May via The Nature Foundation of Will County’s Bringing Nature Home Native Plant Sale. The plant sale runs online from April 6-27 at willcountynature.org (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Nature Foundation of Will County’s annual online native plant sale begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, and runs through 4 p.m. April 27. The spring sale will focus on pollinators and will feature a variety of monarch butterfly, hummingbird and bee favorites.

The Bringing Nature Home Native Plant Sale list is on the foundation’s website, willcountynature.org, and species will be added as the sale kickoff date approaches, according to a release from the foundation.

Three-plant plug packs cost $9 each. Plants can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, or 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 19, at Isle a la Cache Preserve, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville. An in-person native plant sale will also be held at Isle a la Cache during the plant pickup weekend, according to the release. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Garden plant collections will be offered that make using native plants easy and rewarding, according to the release.

Rain barrels can be ordered in advance via The Conservation Foundation and Upcycle, and picked up during the plant sale pickup dates. Also on Saturday, May 18, vendors will be in attendance to offer items for sale and plant advice including Wild Birds Unlimited-Joliet, Will County Audubon, Village of Romeoville’s Conservation and Sustainability Committee, Pizzo & Associates and Good Steward Ecoscapes, according to the foundation’s release.

Native plant talks will be in Traders Cabin, and staff of the Forest Preserve District of Will County will be selling nature-themed apparel and merchandise, according to the release. Proceeds from both the plant and merchandise sales benefit the foundation, which helps the Forest Preserve District protect nature, restore biodiversity and preserve natural habitat.