Weather impacting lane closures on I-80 in Will County

Weather conditions are forcing work on Interstate 80 in Will County to be revised this week.

Overnight lane closures planned for the next three weeks that were set to begin this week have been adjusted and extended, according a release issued by the Illinois Department of Transportation on Wednesday afternoon.

This week, overnight lane closures take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Rowell Avenue and Gougar Road on I-80. Each morning, drivers should expect changing lane patterns and closed shoulders.

During the week of April 8, overnight lane closures will take place in both directions of I-80, between Rowell Avenue and Gougar Road, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists can expect changing lane patterns and closed shoulders each morning as the work zone is established, according to IDOT.

Crews will also begin shifting westbound I-80 between River and Ridge roads onto the temporary pavement. To accommodate the work, overnight lane closures will take place on westbound I-80, between River and Ridge roads, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the release.

Then during the week of April 15, eastbound I-80 will be shifted over to the westbound lanes and traffic will be separated with concrete barriers between Ridge and River roads, according to the release. To accommodate the work, overnight lane closures will take place in both directions of I-80, between River and Ridge roads, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The lane closures are part of ongoing effort to rebuild Interstate 80 to improve safety and relieve traffic congestion, according to IDOT.

IDOT officials expect similar closures later this spring in order to extend the work zone from River Road to Wheeler Avenue.

“Two lanes in each direction of I-80 will continue to remain (open) during the project, but the public should anticipate narrowed lanes and closed shoulders throughout the entire 12-mile work zone,” IDOT officials said.

The I-80 project is redesigning and rebuilding 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to Route 30 in Joliet and New Lenox, IDOT officials said. Interchanges and bridges will also be either rebuilt of improved.

For more information, visit I80will.org.

To find traffic and road conditions, visit gettingaroundillinois.com, or follow IDOT on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.