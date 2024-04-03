Joliet Junior College seeks nomination for J.D. Ross service awards

Pictured are the family of 2023 J.D. Ross Extraordinary Service Award winner Michael Austin Clark, who received the award posthumously. (Provided by Joliet Junior College)

Joliet Junior College is seeking nominations for its annual J.D. Ross Extraordinary Service Award (ESA). Award nominations are due April 19.

Established in 2004 by the JJC Board of Trustees in honor of President Emeritus J.D. Ross, the award recognizes outstanding community service performed in Illinois Community College District 525 in the following areas:

Humanitarian Service : promotes social reform, human welfare, aids society through philanthropy, etc.

Distinguished Public Service: nonpaid service through business, government, organizations, etc.

Scholarly Service: academic achievement or studies, etc. in making a difference for the greater good.

Creative Attainment: originality and expressiveness, etc. in making a difference for the greater good.

Plaques presented to 2018 J.D. Ross Extraordinary Service award recipients can be seen. (Photo provided)

Community members are welcome to nominate someone who should be recognized for extraordinary service in at least one of the areas listed above.

The J.D. Ross Extraordinary Service Award is the highest honor bestowed by the college, according to a news release from JJC. Previous recipients include Michael A. Clark, Nicholas Macris, Lynne Lichtenauer, Glen Marcum, H. James Baum and Louise Ray.

All nominations must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 19, and nominations received after that date will be considered for the following year, according to the release. Individuals can be nominated through the J.D. Ross Extraordinary Service Award form.

Nominations can also be mailed or hand-delivered to the Communications & External Relations Office, Room A-3119: 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet, Illinois, 60431.

District 525 encompasses large portions of Will and Grundy counties, as well as southern Kendall County, northern Livingston County, southeastern La Salle County, southeastern DuPage County, and northwestern Kankakee County.

For more information, contact Carly Ringo at 815-280-2659 or email communications@jjc.edu.